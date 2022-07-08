New Delhi, July 8: Ahead of 'Bakrid' or Eid-al-Adha, several 'Imams' in the country have appealed to Muslims to not offer sacrifices of animals in the open and also not to post photographs and videos of the sacrifices on social media.

Ahead of the Friday prayers, the clerics said as far as possible, one should try to offer 'sacrifice' on Eid-al-Adha. "But don't put photos and videos of animals sacrificed on Bakrid on social media," a cleric said. The clerics urged those offering sacrifices to not do so in open spaces and also not sacrifice animals which are prohibited for killing by the law of the land.