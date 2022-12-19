Bajrangi goons wear saffron colour for extortion: Baghel on 'Pathaan' controversy

"If it's just about the colour.... so... the BJP MPs who are actors and those who dance wearing the same colour... is that ok? We can't limit colours to a community or religion," he further added.

It was all started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised objection over the saffron attire sported by Deepika Padukone in the song. "I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider," he added.

Also, the right-wing activists burnt the effigies of the film's hero Shah Rukh Khan who was apparently seen wearing a green attire in the controversial song.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly Girish Gautam has opposed the release of 'Pathaan'. He claimed that the actor should watch the film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching the movie with his daughter, Gautam said. "I challenge you to make similar movie on the Prophet," the MP assembly speaker also said.

'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25.