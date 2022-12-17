Bail plea was moved erroneously, Aftab Poonawala informs court through email

Aftab told the court that he had signed the vakalatnama but was not aware of the filing of bail application. He would decide after talking to the counsel. The matter is listed again on December 22.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Lt Governor V K Saxena approved a proposal of Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors-Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad- in the case.

Aftab, who was arrested in November, underwent narco test and multiple rounds of polygraph tests. According to reports, Aftab stated that he has no remorse even if he is hanged for the murder of Shraddha during the polygraph tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini. He further said that will be remembered as a hero when he enters (Jannat) paradise and will be offered 'Hoors'.

Aftab also admitted that while he was in relationship with Shraddha, he was also having affairs with more than 20 girls. Aftab reportedly met all his alleged girlfriends on 'Bumble' dating app. It seems that he had a very close relations with some of his girlfriends.

A love story doomed from the start

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.