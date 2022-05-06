Bagga’s arrest: The high drama that transpired in 8 points

The issue has snowballed into a major slugfest between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

New Delhi, May 06: Amidst much drama BJP leader, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police, stopped by the Haryana and then handed over to the Delhi Police.

The Punjab police reached Bagga's residence in Delhi early this morning and took him into their custody

After he was taken away the Delhi Police filed a kidnapping case

The Punjab Police team taking Bagga to Mohali was stopped en route by the Haryana cops

The Haryana police then took Bagga along with them

Later the Delhi Police team reached Haryana and took Bagga along with them

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of a resident of Mohali.

BJP leader from Punjab and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted, "The Punjab police has arrested Bagga from his home. They behaved inhumanly with Bagga and his father. But remember (Arvind) Kejriwal Ji, your such acts cannot scare a true Sikh."

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said in the morning that "more than 50 Punjab police personnel arrested Tejinder Bagga from his house. It seems Arvind Kejriwal has used the Punjab Police's might to silence Bagga".