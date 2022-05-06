Bagga arrest: Your turn may be next, AAP leader warns BJP’s Mishra

New Delhi, May 06: There has been plenty of drama today with the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga by the Punjab police. The Punjab police were stopped by the Haryana police while acting on a kidnapping complaint with the Delhi Police.

Bagga was handed over to the Delhi Police and was taken back to the national capital.

In the midst of this, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson, Ghanendra Bhardwaj threatened BJP's Kapil Mishra in a tweet that has gone viral.

Why so much fear of a true Sardar. Mishra ji you spew a lot of venom. Mend your ways soon or else your turn may be next, Bharadwaj wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

. .

Mishra had written, 'AAP's police, jail, dictatorship can neither silence nor scare us. Such threats from AAP workers since the morning prove that Kejriwal will now use Punjab police to silence the Opposition, Mishra tweeted in a reply.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of a resident of Mohali.

BJP leader from Punjab and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted, "The Punjab police has arrested Bagga from his home. They behaved inhumanly with Bagga and his father. But remember (Arvind) Kejriwal Ji, your such acts cannot scare a true Sikh." Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said in the morning that "more than 50 Punjab police personnel arrested Tejinder Bagga from his house.

It seems Arvind Kejriwal has used the Punjab Police's might to silence Bagga".

In a video posted on Twitter, he alleged that the Punjab Police was being "misused" against activists and not for maintaining law and order in the state.