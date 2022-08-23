Baba Ramdev should not abuse modern medicine systems: SC

The Chief Justice of India, orally said,''Ramdev can popularise his system, but why should he criticise other systems. We respect him. He popularised yoga. But he should exercise restraint in abusing other systems.''

The apex made these observations while hearing a petition by Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging smear campaigns against allopathic medicines, their doctors and Covid-19 vaccination.

The bench also issued a notice to the centre seeking its reply on IMA's plea.

Last year, as the second wave of Covid ripped through the country killing thousands, Ramdev was heard saying in a video, "Lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen." The yoga guru even purportedly called allopathy a "stupid and bankrupt" science.

He had also claimed that several doctors in India died even after getting both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.