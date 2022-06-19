Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: Babu Genu, a mill worker who sacrificed life for country

New Delhi, Jun 19: In the history of the Indian Freedom Movement, there are plenty of inspiring stories and many unsung heroes. Babu Genu is one such person who gave his life to the country.

He was not a ruler of any kingdom who declared war against the British nor a freedom fighter like Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak etc., rather a mill worker who fought against the British in his own way.

Born in a poor family in Mahalunge Padwal, he worked in a cotton mill in Bombay. He was a participant in the protests, organized by Indian independence activists, against the import of foreign-made cloth.

He was not highly educated but harboured a burning love for his country in his heart.

In 1930, when the Civil Disobedience movement was at its peak, a cloth merchant named George Frazier of Manchester was taking loads of foreign-made cloth from his shop in old Hanuman Galli in the Fort region to Mumbai Port under the protection of the cops.

The activists pleaded not to move the truck, but the truck got moving with the support of the cops.

Babu Genu stood in front of the truck, chanting the name of Mahatma Gandhi. The police officer ordered the driver to drive the truck over Shahid Babu Genu, but the driver Vithal Dhondu, refused, saying: "I am Indian and he is also Indian, so, we both are the brothers of each other, then how can I murder my brother?".

However, a British sergeant drove the truck over Babu Genu and crushed him to death under the truck.

His death triggered massive protests in the city and thousands of people participated in the funeral.

"The funeral procession was taken through the heart of the city and the crowd wanted to take the body to Girgaum Chowpatty and cremate it on the sands. Legendary freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the only person to have been cremated there.

The angry mourners wanted Genu to receive the same respect. The British disallowed it following pitched battles fought between the protestors and the British police. Genu was finally laid to rest at the crematorium which was assigned by the British," as per Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He died at a young age but inspired many to fight against the British Raj. His name was etched in history books forever. He lived at the Phoenix mills chawl (tenement), which is today an upmarket commercial area in Mumbai.

As the country is set to celebrate its Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to commemorate the 75 years of independence, it is time for us to remember his contribution to the Freedom Movement.