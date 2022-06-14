Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Unsung hero Thakur Roshan Singh

During the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1920-21, the authorities banned the Indian National Congress Volunteer Corps from carrying out nationalist activities. Indians across the country protested against the government's decision. One such group of angry volunteers led by Thakur Roshan Singh was sent from Shahjahanpur district to the Bareilly region. To stop the parade, the police opened fire and Roshan Singh and other demonstrators were arrested.

He was then arrested and sentenced to two years in jail where he was subjected to very harsh treatment. his release from jail, he met Pandit Ramprasad Bismil, who immediately enlisted him and gave him the responsibility of teaching shooting to the newcomers.

Thakur Roshan Singh joined the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) in 1924, whose members included Ramprasad Bismil of Shahjahanpur, Ashfaqulla Khan, Rajendra Nath Lahiri, and many others.

