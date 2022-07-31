"Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," he said.

PM Modi also urged people to put from August 2-15 tricolour as the profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms.

The prime minister said he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement.

"People from all walks of life and from every section of the society are participating in different programmes across the country," he said.

"When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a glorious and historic moment," he said.