Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: TR Krishnaswamy Iyer, a freedom fighter who fought against untouchability

Who was TR Krishnaswamy Iyer?

Born in a Tamil Brahmin family, he earned his BA degree from Maharajas College, Thiruvananthapuram, and BL (Bachelor of Law) from the Madras Law College.

He practiced law in Palakkad for short period before getting involved in the freedom struggle. He bid goodbye to his profession and joined the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1921. What did not go well with his own people was his stand on untouchability.

In the Second Congress Meeting at Palakkad in 1923, he organized a massive inter-caste dining after the meeting. He brought lower caste people from Panar and Nayadi communities to the feast. This incident turned Brahmins against him.

He then started Sabari Ashram at Palakkad for the education of the students from the lower caste. Later, this ashram became the centre of the freedom movement of Malabar.

. .

TR Krishnaswamy Iyer led a group of people in the Vaikom Satyagraha from Sabari Ashram, for the right to walk on the roads in front of the temple by the people from the lower caste.

He believed in Gandhian programs of freedom movement like the abolition of untouchability, propagation of Hindi, propagation of Khadi, and promotion of the welfare of lower caste communities.

Despite his efforts for the upliftment of lower caste people in society, TR Krishnaswamy Iyer continued to associate with the freedom movement. In 1930, he brought a seventy-member team from Palakkad to Calicut for Salt Satyagraha. They were beaten up by the British police.

Iyer was arrested and imprisoned many times due to his participation in the freedom struggle.

He passed away in 1935.