Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Remembering Sarala Devi, the epitome of Odisha female pride

Sarala Devi was a multifaceted personality. Not only was she a poet, novelist, translator, and critic of great distinction, but also a freedom fighter, feminist, activist, social reformer, and educator. She made significant contributions to building a modern Odisha and to the use of literature for social critique and transformation. She advocated a larger role for women in the public sphere.

Despite her prolific oeuvre, her work has almost disappeared from the public domain. Nonetheless, we are aware that through the medium of her prolific writings, she played an active role in the nationalist movement of Odisha.

Sarala Devi was popularly called as the Biplababi of Orissa. She was arrested while fighting for the cause of the nation. She is said to be the first Odia lady to court in jail. Along with other women leaders, she attended the first political conference of Odia Women, where Gandhiji discussed the causes of backwardness, among other challenges faced by the nation.

On 20 April, a number oif women took part in the Salt satyagraha at Inchudi. The Satyagraha in the Ganjarn district was led by Biswanath Das, Niranjan Patnaik and Sarala Devi.