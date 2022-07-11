Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Remembering Mahendra Mohan Choudhury

Born on 12 April 1908, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury, who hailed from Nagaon, the undivided Kamrup district (now Barpeta district) of Western Assam, did his graduation in Arts and subsequently completed his Bachelor of Laws.

A Gandhian at heart, he fought for the independence of India during the freedom movement and went to jail thrice in 1932, 1941, and 1945, respectively. After the country got independence, he contributed to the country in various positions.

He was a member of Assam Vidhan Sabha (1946-1952), Parliamentary Secretary (1947), State Minister (1951, 1955), President of Assam Congress Committee, President of Assam Vidhan Sabha (1967), Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly (1959-1967), Cabinet Minister (1967-1970), Chief Minister of Assam (1970-1972) and Governor of Punjab.

In addition to it, he penned books that include Mahatma Gandhi and the Philosophy of Binova Bhabe.

He was associated with many socio-religious institutions like Sankardev-Kristi Vikash Samiti, Gita Samaj, Madhupur Satra, etc.

Mahendra Mohan Choudhury was also instrumental in founding the Saint Sankaradeva Chair at the Punjabi University, Patiala, Punjab, which has contributed immensely to acquainting the pan-Indian community of scholars with the Life and Works of the Saint. Mahendra Mohan Choudhury died in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital following a heart attack on 27 December 1982.