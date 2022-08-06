Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: PM Modi will preside over all states CM-Deputy CM meeting today

India is celebrating 75 years of its Independence and government is organizing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign in this regard.

Under the campaign, a series of programmes are being organised across the country including Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

. .

Massive marches, street plays, and other activities are being arranged around the country as part of this push to spread the idea of patriotism.

The government has called for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, in which citizens are encouraged to fly the national flag at their houses from August 13 to 15.

On his latest Mann Ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens to join this movement by featuring the tricolour as their social media profile picture.

PM Modi has also put an image of tricolour on his Facebook and Twitter profile. Aside from that, numerous politicians and ministers of the ruling BJP have made the tricolour their profile picture as a result of this.