Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Onake Obavva, Brave woman who single-handedly fought Hyder Ali’s army

Obavva, a woman warrior who fought the forces of Hyder Ali single-handedly with a pestle in Chitradurga was not a princess, but the wife of a guard at Chitradurga fort. The story of Onake Obavva, is quite famous among the people in South India.

The strong fort of Chitradurga, locally known as Elusuttina Kote, (the fort of seven circles in Kannada), was ruled by Madakari Nayaka in the 18th century.

Haider Ali, Sultan and de facto ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore had made several unsuccessful attempts to lay siege to the fort. One day, the Guard (Kahale Mudda Hanuma, a humble soldier of Chitradurga had gone home to have his lunch.

During his meal he needed some water to drink, so his wife Obavva went to fetch water in a pot from a pond which was near the hole in the rocks, halfway up the hill.

She heard the muffled sounds of Hyder Ali's soldiers trying to enter the fort through the hole. She used the Onake or pestle to kill the soldiers one by one by hitting them on the head and then quietly dragged the body and hid it so that none could notice.

Obavva is said to have killed several invading soldiers of Hyder Ali's army, who were trying to capture the Chitradurga Fort in 1779, single-handedly.

When Obavva's husband finished his lunch and returned to his guarding post, he was shocked to see Obavva standing with a blood-stained Onake and several of the enemies' dead bodies around her.

Later, she is believed to have been killed by soldiers of Hyder Ali's army, who were trying to enter the fort.

For her brave attempt, Obavva is considered to be the epitome of Kannada female pride.

The hole that she guarded is now popular as Obavvana Kindi. Director Puttanna Kanagal has also shown her heroic efforts in his movie Nagarahavu.

There is also a sports stadium Veera Vanithe Onake Obavva Stadium, which is named after her. She is also commemorated with a statue erected in front of the District Commissioner's office in Chittradurga.