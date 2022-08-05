Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Lalmohan Sen, unsung freedom fighter from Chittagong

Who was Lalmohan Sen?

Lalmohan Sen was born in the Muchhapur village of Chattagram in undivided Bengal, off the coast of Chittagong, in the district of Noakhali, in a Bengali Hindu Kayastha family around 1912. Not much known about his early life and education except that he had taken up medicine in his higher studies till he was drawn to drawn into the revolutionary activities of the Indian Republican Army, led by Surya Sen, best known for leading the 1930 Chittagong armoury raid.

As per the available information about him, on 18 April 1930, Sen was given the overall charge of overthrowing the railway tracks to isolate Chattagram from the rest of the country. He successfully completed the mission.

However, he was arrested later that year and sent to the Chattagram Jail to face trial by the Special Tribunal, which sentenced him to transmigration for life with rigorous imprisonment.

After spending sixteen years in the Andaman Cellular Jail and other jails, he was finally released on parole from Dhaka jail in 1946. He settled in his native village in Noakhali. Unfortunately, he was stabbed to death by the communally frenzied goons, while he was trying to stop a conflict during the Noakhali riot.

As India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to make 75 years of Independence, it is time to acknowledge and honour such people who contributed to the Indian freedom movement, yet are anonymous to the masses today.