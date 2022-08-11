Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: 1 cr Rajasthan students aim world record in singing patriotic songs

Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, Pawan Kumar Goyal said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to attend the state-level event from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. At the district level, the in-charge ministers concerned will be chief guests at the programmes.

. .

He claimed about one crore school students are proposed to participate in the programme, which is likely to set a world record. Goyal said district-level programmes will be organised at those places in the district where Independence Day programmes have been organized. At the block level, the event will be organised at the stadium or sports grounds and the school-level programmes will be organised on the school premises.