Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be ready by Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah

"Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts...After the SC verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple...Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January 2024," Shah said.

Interestingly, Amit Shah's statement came at a time when Congress attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for wearing saffron colour during a meet with investors in Mumbai.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Over half the construction work of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is completed and the grand temple will be open for devotees in January 2024 after the installation of the idols of deities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site on October 23 during his visit to the city to launch the sixth edition of the grand Deepotsav celebrations organised by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is also constantly in touch with authorities and reviewing the construction work every month.

PM Modi had performed the Bhumi Pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi in August 2020.

Anil Mishra, a trustee of Ram Mandir Trust, had told PTI earlier that the work on the base plinth for the temple will start with pink stones of Mirzapur in December this year.

About 50 layers of a 10-inch thick mixture of building material will be laid in about a 50-feet deep foundation measuring 400 feet long and 300 feet wide, he had said.

Six layers of building material mixture have been placed on top of the other over the foundation land spread across 2.77 acres, according to Mishra.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the fractious issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site.