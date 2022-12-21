Ayodhya airport will reflect the idea and spirit of Ram Mandir: AAI

"To cater to the needs of the local population as well as pilgrims and provide direct connectivity to Ayodhya -the important religious destination, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work of development of the airport for Civil flight operations," it said in a statement. The design will create a sense of place for all passengers arriving and departing from the airport.

The developmental projects include the construction of a terminal building and the development of airside facilities like widening, expansion of the runway, etc. "The new terminal building with a total area of 6000 square meters is being designed to serve 300 passengers during peak hours with an annual handling capacity of six lakh passengers, the authority said.

According to the airport authority, the roof of the terminal, which will have decorative columns displaying important events from the story of Ramayana pictorially, is proposed to be adorned with Shikharas, of varying heights to convey a sense of grandeur to the structure. The glass facade of the terminal will be designed to recreate a sense of being in the very palace of Ayodhya. The building will shine aesthetically and functionally, displaying a perfect mix of local architecture with a modern architectural note. The building also incorporates environmentally responsive systems that reduce the consumption of energy and improve overall efficiency using skylights, solar power systems, and efficient rainwater harvesting amongst others, according to news agency ANI.

"PM Modi has envisioned Ayodhya to be developed as a spiritual centre and Global Tourism Hub where the values and ethos will be matched by futuristic infrastructure, for benefit of tourists and pilgrims. Development of the airport in Ayodhya will be an important step towards contributing to his vision," the authority concluded.