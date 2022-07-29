"Let me first say this, that safety is paramount for us and there shall be no compromise on safety," he told reporters here when asked as to how the government is looking at the increased technical snags being reported by airlines.

Decisive action has been taken in the last few weeks and months, he said. The DGCA had earlier this week ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum 50 per cent of its flights for the next 8 weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunction recently.

There shall not and cannot be any compromise on safety in civil aviation, he added.

"DGCA is the safety regulator and in the last 10 days itself, many new actions have been taken," by it, he said, adding the steps include better checks and audits of aircraft by engineers.

Scindia was speaking to reporters during his two-day visit to Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency as part of BJP's 'Sansad Pravas Yojana'.