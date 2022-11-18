Aviation revolution in North-East: Check first look of 'Donyi Polo' airport in Arunachal Pradesh

This rapid development of airports in the region has been possible due to the special emphasis of PM Modi on enhancing connectivity in the North-East.



Airports in five northeastern states, namely, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years. Airports in five northeastern states, namely, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years. Aircraft movement in the North-East has also witnessed an increase by 113% since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1817 per week in 2022.