New Delhi, Nov 18: In a big connectivity boost to Arunachal Pradesh's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh - Donyi Polo Airport, Hollangi, Itanagar on Saturday.
Aviation revolution in North-East: Check first look of 'Donyi Polo' airport in Arunachal Pradesh
The foundation stone for this airport was laid by PM himself in February, 2019. Work on the airport has been completed within a short span of time, despite the challenges due to pandemic in between.
Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only 9 airports were built in the North-East. In a short span of eight years since then, the Modi Government has built 7 airports in the North-East. This rapid development of airports in the region has been possible due to the special emphasis of PM Modi on enhancing connectivity in the North-East.
Airports in five northeastern states, namely, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years.
More NORTH EAST News
Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only 9 airports were built in the North-East. In a short span of eight years since then, the Modi Government has built 7 airports in the North-East.
This rapid development of airports in the region has been possible due to the special emphasis of PM Modi on enhancing connectivity in the North-East.