Average vote share of winners in Gujarat assembly polls stood at 53.48 per cent: ADR

The ADR and Gujarat Election Watch have analysed vote shares of candidates in all 182 constituencies in the state. The winners bagged an average of 35 per cent of the total votes polled. In 2017, the winners had bagged an average of 36 per cent of the total votes polled.

New Delhi, Dec 28: The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Gujarat was 53.48 per cent, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday. The voter turnout in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 was 65 per cent as compared to 69 per cent in the previous election in 2017.

Among the major Parties, out of 156 winners of BJP, 33(21 per cent) have won less than 30 per cent of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency. 6 (35 per cent) out of 17 winners from INC; 3 (60 per cent) out of 5 winners from AAP; 1(100 per cent) winner from SP; 1(33 per cent) out of 3 Independent winners have won with less than 30 % of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.

The ADR said 108 (59 per cent) winners won with 50 per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency. It said 23 out of the 40 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 57.5 per cent and above and 91 out of the 151 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 60 per cent and above.

Out of total 74 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 30 per cent of vote share in their respective constituencies. 46(62 per cent) have won with more than

50% of vote share, the ADR said.

15 (20 per cent) re-elected winners have won with less than 10 per cent margin of victory whereas 7 have won with more than 50 per cent margin of victory, the ADR said.

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. Out of 3, 18, 27,563 votes

polled In Gujarat Assembly, 2022, 5, 01,202 (1.57 per cent) were polled for NOTA

