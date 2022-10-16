Auto driver takes vehicle on Mumbai railway station, driver arrested after video went viral

Mumbai, Oct 16: A video of an auto driver taking his vehicle to a platform at a railway station had caught the attention of the netizens. The incident occurred at Kurla station in Mumbai.

Many condemned the incident and tagged the Police force to take action against the auto-rickshaw driver. After the clip went viral, the Railway Police Force seized the vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 pm on October 12 from the rear side of the accelerator by mistake. The driver has been reportedly arrested.

"Taking the Twitter complaint seriously, the report is as follows that the video of the said Twitter dated 12/10/22 pf no.01 of Kurla railway station had come to the platform of auto rickshaw number MH 02CT2240 at 01.00 on the west side of Kalyan & Bridge. Whose autorickshaw is protected from the platform," the Railway Police Force Mumbai Division said.

"After seizing the auto-rickshaw and bringing the auto driver to RPF post-Kurla, a case was registered against him under CR No.1305/22 U/S 159 RA and the accused was arrested on 12/10/2022 by Hon'ble 35th Court of CSMT was presented before him and punished," it added.