Attack on Tarn Taran police station: The IB had warned of an attack two days back

Saturday's attack comes just two days after the Punjab police had been put on high alert after an Intelligence report had warned of a possible terror attack. The report said that police stations in Punjab and other government buildings in Punjab have been advised to be put on high alert and security had to be beefed up.

The Commissioner of Ludhiana had also issued an alert to all higher officials and police officials to ensure the security of all police stations. The advisory said that the police stations or buildings are an easy target.

Following the incident the DGP of Tarn Taran Gaurav Yadav said that a case has been registered. He added that the forensic teams had arrived at the spot and all dots are being connected to reconstruct what happened. He also said that there is a clear indication that foreign elements are trying to bleed India through a thousand cuts.

He also said that the claim made by the proscribed Sikhs for Justice will be probed. We will investigate all angles and theories. Handlers and operators in Pakistan, elements they are in touch with will also be probed and the real perpetrators will be arrested soon, Yadav added.

Yadav urged the people not to be afraid and added that the police will ensure full protection for the people of Punjab.

Following the incident the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that there was a breakdown of law and order in Punjab. The BJP slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government for being lax when it came to law and order. The party's chief spokesperson, Anil Sarin said that the earlier attack at Mohali and now this one is a matter of concern. Such incidents are taking place despite the warnings by the Intelligence Bureau, Sarin said.