3 jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down in Rajouri suicide attack

According to officials, in the attack that took place 25 km from Rajouri and three Army personnel lost their lives.

"One Officer is also among the injured Army personnel in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment. 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. The area is being sanitised," said Indian Army officials.

Security officials have cordoned off the area and additional parties have been despatched for the location.

"Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

"Someone tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri. Exchange of fire took place. Additional parties despatched for the location, 6 km from Darhal PS. Two terrorists killed, two Army personnel got injured," ANI quoted Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone as saying.

The attack comes a day after three LeT terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Budgam. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.