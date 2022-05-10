Attack at Mohali a Rocket like fire say police

. .

The police are probing the role of two suspects believed to have fired the rocket propelled grenade at the Punjab Police's Intelligence office in Mohali on Monday.

The investigation agencies have learnt that the suspects took a random shot and it was not a targeted attack. The incident once again brings the focus back on the drones which have populated Punjab in recent months. The police suspect that the rocket launcher may have been delivered with the help of a drone.

While the Punjab Police is investigating the case, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be sent to look into the larger ramifications.