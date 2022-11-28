ATS arrests a man over fake info on bid to kill PM Modi

During the interrogation, he revealed that he had uploaded 12 to 15 posts on the portal through a fake email id in the name of Shubham Rajkumar Chhaleria, between September 22 and November 25. He has told the investigating agency that several nationally and globally renowned names will be assassinated and an explosion would be carried out at the Delhi's central secretariat during the December 4 municipal elections, according to a report in ANI.

"Gujarat ATS received an input on PG Portal that a woman named Tanya from Delhi had planned to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Jamnagar. The tip said that she was also planning to carry out a blast in Delhi's Kendriya Sachivalay (central secretariat)," the news agency quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) ATS, SL Chaudhary, as saying at a press conference.

Tanya is a native of Patna but practices law in Delhi, the DSP further stated. "The input said another man named Badayu is also involved in this conspiracy. The Facebook profile of both these persons have been attached," he added.

He claimed that a team from Gujarat ATS visited Delhi to ascertain the veracity of the input. A person named Aman Saxena from Uttar Pradesh was also apprehended and brought to Gujarat ATS for further investigation and interrogation in the matter.

PM Campaigns Across State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been actively campaigning for his party ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls which will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. He has travelled many places in his home state in the last few weeks which has been electing the saffron party for over two decades now.

On Monday too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address four public meetings in the state. He will address rallies in Kutch's Anjar, Jamnagar's Gordhanpur, Bhavnagar's Palitana, Jamnagar's Gordhanpar and Rajkot today.