New Delhi, Aug 12 : The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh has arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Tehrikh-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)-linked terrorists from Saharanpur, officials said ANI.

"Terrorist Muhammad Nadeem was in direct contact with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits JeM and TTP. He was given the task by JeM to kill Nupur Sharma," the UP ATS said.

Now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma created a major controversy over her alleged comments on Prophet Mohammad in a televised debate.

India faced diplomatic heat from the Arab nations while many backed her stand. However, there have been a few instances of murders, brutal assaults and death threats by radical Islamists against those who supported the BJP leader's comment on the Prophet.