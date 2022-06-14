At this Bhopal Madrasa 24 of 35 students have exact same birthdays

. .

The inspection was carried out by the Madhya Pradesh Commissioner Protection of Child Rights, Child Welfare Committee and the police on Friday. The probe was initiated after it was found that at least 10 minors were brought to Bhopal without parental consent. The children are in the age group of 12-15 and belong to the Purnea and Madhubani districts of Bihar. The only identification documents they had was the Aadhaar cards.

Commission member Brajesh Chouhan said that they were writing to the Bihar childr rights commission and police to probe the matter locally and cover all possible angles. We are also asking the police here to investigate into the matter, he said.

He further added that the institutions were registered with the State Madrasa Board, but they were running hostels without permission. Chouhan further said that the hostels were mere tun shed without proper toilets.