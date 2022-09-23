It must be noted that just two days ago, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had indicated that the withdrawal process of the southwest monsoon had begun from the northwestern most parts of the country, and that it would vacate more parts of northwest India in the days to come. But now due to the presence of a low-pressure area, currently located over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh, which is likely to move west-northwestwards in the next two days the withdrawal of monsoon is likely to get delayed.

Moreover, a western disturbance is affecting the Western Himalayan region and there is also high moisture feed from Arabian Sea over northwest India in lower tropospheric levels, which is likely to continue during next two days.

In fact, this low-pressure area has joined forces with a western disturbance and a trough running from northwest Bay of Bengal to north Punjab, and these systems are collectively dumping precipitation over the northern half of the country.

Thanks to this rare condition, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains, isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are all expected to continue across Delhi, Haryana and East Rajasthan for the next 24-48 hours, and in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh until this weekend. As long as these wet conditions prevail, the IMD is unlikely to announce the further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.

Since 2020, the normal date considered for the start of the monsoon withdrawal is September 17. Now, the full withdrawal of the monsoon over Delhi, which is scheduled for September 25, is now expected to be delayed.

Last year, monsoon entered the withdrawal phase on October 6, a good 19 days after the normal date of September 17. It should be noted that the monsoon withdrawal process has been delayed by a significant margin in the last three years, and considering the latest developments, the trend looks likely to continue this time around as well.