At meet of Central Asian security ministers’ meet, Doval emphasis on need to counter terror financing

Call on all the UN members to fulfil obligations enshrined in relevant counter-terror conventions and refrain from providing support to entities involved in acts of terror, NSA Doval also said. He went on to state that Central Asia is India's extended neighbourhood with civilisational linkages to the country.

The first one-day NSA level meeting held today follows the summit held in January 2022 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The NSA said that the India-Central Asia Summit held in January this year formed the basis of the meeting held today. He said that the meeting comes at a time when a great churn in international and uncertainty lies ahead of us. "Today's meeting assumes importance, as it provides us an opportunity to discuss matters which require greater cooperation and coordination amongst the regional countries," Doval said.

The NSA while noting that connectivity with Central Asian countries remains a key concern said that India is ready to stand y to cooperate, invest and build connectivity in the region. While expanding connectivity it is important to ensure that the initiatives are consultative, transparent and participatory.

The summit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations of India with the Central Asian countries. During the summit held in January, PM Modi discussed the next steps to take Indian-Central Asia relations to newer heights. The leaders also agreed on meeting of Foreign Ministers, Culture Ministers and Secretaries of the Security Council. This would help on the groundwork for the summit meetings, it was also decided.