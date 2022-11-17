At LAC in -40 degree cold, Indian Army digs lakes for drinking water

New Delhi, Nov 17: The life for the Indian Army near the China border is more than just challenging. Besides being on a constant vigil with the hovering aggression from China, the soldiers have to combat many everyday challenges too. Like living in freezing winter with temperature at minus 40 degrees also means no fresh drinking water.

To meet this, the Indian Army is now making a number of ponds so that they can have a regular supply of fresh drinking water during the freezing winters.

"We are making a big number of ponds to cater to the water requirements of the forces deployed there. In forward locations like the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), the troops used fresh water from ponds even in freezing winters this year," ANI quotes Indian Army's Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh as saying.

Since April-May 2020, India has deployed over 50,000 troops along with a large number of new equipment to tackle any possible Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh. The army has taken several measures to to address the logistical requirements of troops based in this region that witnesses extreme cold weather during winters.

"The water at the surface level gets frozen in extreme winters but underneath, it remains in liquid form. Our troops used the water from these ponds to meet their requirements," Indian Army's Engineer in Chief said.

As the temperatures go below minus 40 degrees at times, getting fresh water and food for troops is a challenging task.

According to the Army, 22,000 additional habitats have been built for the troops in eastern Ladakh and it can be lifted from one place to the other.