New Delhi, July 23 : Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind delivered a farewell speech at Parliament. He talked about Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav also commended government for administering record vaccinations against Covid-19.

Speaking during the farewell function organised by MPs for him in the Parliament, Kovind said,''President of India is an inseparable part of Parliament. There may be differences of opinion on issues between different parties, but we are all members of Parliament, whose job is to work for the progress of the country.''

''Political processes are guided by the systems of political parties. But parties should rise above party lines and work with the sentiment that nation is above all,'' he said.

''There are many ways for political parties and citizens to express dissent. Mahatma Gandhi had used Satyagraha, but he also respected the other side,'' Kovind said.

''Our citizens have the right to protest, but in my thought it should always be peaceful, in a Gandhian way,'' he said.

''You will continue to occupy a special place in my heart,'' Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind said in farewell function.

. .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union minister Piyush Goyal and others joined a ceremony at Parliament's Central Hall to bid farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who rose from being a grassroots level politician to becoming the country's first citizen, has long been an advocate of egalitarianism and integrity in the society.

Sworn in as the country's 14th President on July 25, 2017, he is all set to bid adieu to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday after completing his full five-year term which was marked by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

Ram Nath Kovind, a passionate advocate of education as a tool for social empowerment, has been actively supporting greater participation of women in nation-building and consistently calling for the society to create more opportunities for the deprived sections, especially the disabled and the orphans.

Former Jharkhand governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Droupadi Murmu will occupy the top constitutional post.

Draupadi Murmu, who defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, will be the first woman from the tribal community to become the president.