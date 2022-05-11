At 24.3°C, Bengaluru sees coldest May day in 22 years, thanks to Cyclone Asani

As the cyclone caused rain, cloudy sky and cold winds, the temperature dropped sharply with the minimum temperature reduced to 20.2 degrees Celsius from 21.9 degrees.

The Observatory also recored a rainfall of 3.5 mm rain till 5.30 pm.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Coasts and to weaken gradually into a cyclone storm during next 24 hours.

The weather department also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal and South Interior Karnataka over the next five days. Isolated to scattered rainfall over Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal is also likely in the same time period.