At 180 kmph, a Glass-full of water appears stable on Vande Bharat train trial run | Watch

New Delhi, Aug 28: India's Vande Bharat Express train breached the 180 kmph speed limit during a test run on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw shared an interesting video that shows the Vande Bharat Express train number two running at a speed of 180 kilometres per hour. Notably, the one minute long video has two elements- a glass filled to the brim with water and a cellular device that shows the speed at which the train is moving. "Superior ride quality," the minister wrote.

"Look at the glass.", Vaishnav wrote on his Twitter post.

The Vande Bharat, also known as Train 18, trial took place in the Kota (Rajasthan)-Nagda (Madhya Pradesh) section. The team of RDSO (Research, Design and Standards Organisation) has conducted detailed oscillation trials of a prototype rake of 16 coaches of the train set with a maximum test speed of 180 kmph with a newly designed Vande Bharat train set.

The first Vande Bharat Express train had been launched in February, 2019 on the New Delhi to Varanasi route. These second route is Delhi to Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

The trains come with a host of advanced features, including automatic doors, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi, automatic doors, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system and bio-vacuum toilets.