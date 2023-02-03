Assets of P Chidambaram's wife Nalini, others attached in Saradha money laundering case

A provisional order for attaching movable properties worth Rs 3.30 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 3 crore has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal agency said in a statement.
New Delhi, Feb 03: The ED on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 6 crore of ''beneficiaries'' like Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, former CPM MLA Debendranath Biswas and a company owned by former Assam minister late Anjan Dutta in the Saradha money laundering case.