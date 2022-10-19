New Delhi, Oct 19: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Kamakhya Temple in Assam is not being properly maintained, saying there cannot be any compromise on hygiene.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar was hearing a matter relating to the maintenance of the temple. "I was there during the vacations, and the temple is not being properly maintained. This is my personal opinion. There can't be any compromise on hygiene," Justice Rastogi observed.