Assam Rifles recovers war-like stores in Mizoram

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Lunglei Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) has arrested four persons after recovering a huge cache of tactical war-like stores in Manipur's Tuipang village on October 30.

In a joint operation carried out by the Assam Rifles and Siaha Police, a large number of tactical war-like stores such as one shotgun, 12 gauge, 169 gelatine sticks and 1,500 pellets were recovered.

The stores recovered were of military grade and were reportedly used by the insurgents based in Myanmar. "This operation is a huge setback for all anti-national activities. The operation's success would go a long way in establishing peace and harmony along the Indo-Myanmar border," Lt Colonel AS Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur said in a press release.