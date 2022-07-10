Assam man arrested for dressing up as Lord Shiva for street play on price hike

"We had arrested him for hurting religious sentiments, showing disrespect towards women, attempting to create disharmony among communities and also under Motor Vehicles Act for not wearing shoes and helmet during the play on the road. As the sections were bailable, he was released on Sunday morning," PTI quoted Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley as saying.

The woman, who played the character of Goddess Parvati, could not be traced thus far, and another person associated with the play, Dulal Bora, has been asked to appear at Nagaon Police Station, Doley said.

On Saturday afternoon, raising the issues of price rise as well as unemployment, Bora and his associates performed a street play on the road near Nowgong College Clock Tower Point. In the play, Bora as Lord Shiva slammed the government for the unabated price hike of almost all goods, including fuels, LPG cylinders and other essential items.

He also highlighted the unemployment woes in the country, reminding people of the unfulfilled job promises made to people. The district units of Bajrang Dal and VHP, the wake of the symbolic protest, separately lodged two FIRs at Nagaon Police Station, alleging that the play categorically "hurt the dignity of the Hindu gods".

The police immediately picked up Bora, a former general secretary of Nowgong College Students Union, and later arrested him. His arrest was widely condemned by many on social media.

Meanwhile, the CM, taking to Twitter, said, "Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said. Appropriate order has been issued to @nagaonpolice."

