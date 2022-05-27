Assam floods: Centre releases advance of Rs 324 crore from SDRF to help state deal with calamity

Guwahati, May 27 : The Central government has released an advance of 324 crore rupees from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to the flood-hit Assam.

A team of officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday reached Guwahati and held a meeting with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials regarding the damage assessment of recent flood and landslide in the state.The flood this year has hit many parts of Assam and affected almost 3.46 lakh people and 247 villages.

According to the reports of ASDMA, it was discussed that to accelerate an effective damage assessment, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) members will be divided into two groups for visiting the relevant affected districts.

A total of 47,139.12 hectares of crop areas have been affected and 295 relief camps and 70 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas. A total of 66,836 inmates are staying in these centres.