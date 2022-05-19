Assam floods: 9 dead; 4 killed in landslides in neighbouring Arunachal

Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that at present 1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst-hit district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity.

In Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people and in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people were affected, it said. As many as 1,089 villages under 67 revenue circles are affected by this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 32944.52 hectares of cropland. The district administration has set up 89 relief camps and 89 distribution centers where 39558 flood-affected people are taking shelter.

Rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district were snapped after heavy landslides in Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

Landslides also wreaked havoc in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, snapping road connectivity in many areas.

In Arunachal Pradesh, landslides in several areas have blocked roads affecting vehicular traffic. Roads from Itanagar to Gohpur in Assam and to Ziro in Lower Subansiri district via Potin were blocked due to mud slips. Landslides were also reported from Karsingsa block point along the Itanagar-Banderdewa NH-415, Itanagar Gompa and RWD Colony here, officials said.