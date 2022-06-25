Assam flood relief: Mukesh Ambani, son Anant donate Rs 25 crore

Guwahati, Jun 25: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant have donated Rs 25 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to provide succour to people reeling under the devastating floods in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Reliance Industries Limited Managing Director for the gesture.

"My deepest gratitude to Shri Mukesh Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani for standing with the people of Assam at this crucial juncture by donating Rs 25 crore to CM Relief Fund. We appreciate this kind gesture. This will go a long way in augmenting our flood relief measures," he tweeted.