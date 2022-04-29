Barpeta (Assam), April 29: A local court in the Barpeta district of Assam will pass its order on the bail plea of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday.

A Barpeta court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea of Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in connection with a case of alleged assault of a woman police officer here till Friday.

Mevani's advocate Angshuman Bora told PTI that the court has completed its hearing in the case on Thursday.

. .

The prosecution tried to get an adjournment but the court declined it and ordered it to submit their arguments on Thursday itself, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress, which supports Mevani, held protests across Assam during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state during the day.

Mevani was remanded to police custody for five days on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when she was accompanying him from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar, where a case had been lodged against him in connection with the tweet, after being brought from Gujarat.

He was arrested first in Gujarat on April 19 for tweeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.