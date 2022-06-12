Assam: Clean sweep for BJP in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections, Congress draws blank

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about BJP sweeping and winning all 26 seats KAAC polls.

"We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row..." tweets Assam CM HB Sarma.

In a series of tweets, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated all the Assam BJP workers on the landslide victory in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls/

"Gratitude to BJP National President JP Nadda, CM Himanta Biswa, and BJP Assam Pradesh State President Bhabesh Kalita for their leadership. Heartfelt thanks to the hard work of all karyakartas and the people for their unstinted love and support," he said.

Around 78 per cent voting took place in the election of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in Assam on Wednesday.

The election for KAAC was held for the first time after the signing of a peace agreement with five insurgent groups of Karbi Anglong district in September 2021, the third such accord inked with militants of the hill district with earlier ones being signed in 1995 and 2011.

With signing of the 'Karbi Anglong Agreement' last year, over 1,000 militants surrendered and a 'Special Development Package' of Rs 1,000 crore for the Karbi areas was announced.

Along with KAAC polling, the by-election to Koklabari constituency in Baksa district of the Bodoland Territorial Council also took place on Wednesday and the counting was conducted on Sunday.

The by-poll was necessitated after UPPL president Pramod Boro won both Goibari and Koklabari seats in the 2020 BTC polls and vacated one of the constituencies.