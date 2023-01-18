Asim Hussain arrested for molesting woman had claimed he was assaulted for not chanting Jai Shri Ram

Hussain had earlier claimed that he was assaulted on false charges of theft and also for not chanting Jai Shri Ram. Asim was arrested after the victim woman filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police Station.

New Delhi, Jan 18: One Asim Hussain has been arrested on charges molesting a 20-year old girl on a train which had to him getting beaten up by fellow passenger in Moradabad.

The video from Moradabad in which merchant Asim Hussain being assaulted on the Padmavati Express from Delhi to Pratapgarh went viral on the social media.The video showed that his shirt was removed and he was beaten up by a man using a belt. Following this, he filed a complaint alleging that he was assaulted on false charges of theft and for not chanting Jai Shri Ram.

The Railway Police however said that the mob had beaten Asim Hussain up since he had molested a girl on the train. The police also denied any religious link to the incident. The police had also arrested the two persons who had beaten Hussain, but had released him on bail as there was no case filed by Hussain until then.

Hussain was arrested after the 20 year old girl from Shahjahanpur filed a complaint stating that she had been molested. She said that she had boarded the train with her brother in Ghaziabad. After she was asked by Asim to sit next to him, she was molested, she also said.

She further said that since the train was crowded there was no place to sit. Her brother who was standing near the door told her to find a seat for herself. Seeing, her Asim offered her a seat next to him by making some space. However after sometime, he started touching her inappropriately, she said. He even touched her breasts she said in her complaint. When she objected and got up, her fellow passengers noticed what happened and assaulted Asim Hussain. She also told the police that Hussain was not made to chant any slogans.