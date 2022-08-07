"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," said Rajasthan CM.

Delhi women panel's Swati Jaihind strongly criticised Gehlot's remark.

. .

"No matter how much this comment is criticised, it would be less. Today girls are being brutally raped in the country. The law came into existence with great difficulty after hunger strikes. Such statements of politicians break the morale of every victim. The job of leaders is to ensure women's safety, and not to make unnecessary statements."

Safety of women has been a matter of concern in Delhi and other parts of the country. In another sharp comment, she said, "Ashok Gehlot should stop making remarks like a rapist."

Calling the remark "unfortunate", union minister Gajendra S Shekhawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "In last three years, Rajasthan has become the center for atrocities against young innocent girls.Nothing can be more unfortunate those changing the subject by making controversial statements to hide their failures."