Asaram Bapu gets life imprisonment in 10-year-old rape case: Who is the self-proclaimed 'Godman'?

A sessions court sentenced self-styled godman Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment in connection with 2013 rape case filed by a victim who stayed at his ashram, near Gandhinagar, in Gujarat. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

During the hearing on quantum of sentence, the prosecution submitted that Asaram Bapu was a 'habitual offender' and sought life imprisonment for him in the case along with a heavy fine. Sessions court judge D. K. Soni, after hearing the arguments, awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Self-styled godman Asumal Sirumalani, also known as Asaram Bapu by his followers, is already serving a life sentence in two sexual assault cases. He was first arrested in 2013 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram.

Born in 1941 in Rajasthan, Asaram rose to prominence in the late 20th century, attracting a large following through his speeches and spiritual teachings. He was known for his charismatic personality and claims of supernatural powers, and his followers regarded him as a saint and spiritual guide.

However, his reputation was marred by numerous scandals and criminal allegations.

In 2013, Asaram was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor and later convicted of rape in 2018. He was sentenced to life in prison, and his followers were shocked and disillusioned by the news of his crimes.

A before his conviction, Asaram was also declared as a fake baba by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex body of sadhus and sants in the country.