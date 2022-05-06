Asani Cyclone Live Tracking: Know Current Location, Speed, Path, Landfall and Latest News Updates

New Delhi, May 06: Hours after formation of Low Pressure area over the Andaman Sea, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the system may intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 8.

"The Low Pressure area over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a Depression by May 7 evening and further into a cyclonic storm by May 8 evening," weather department said.