Asani Cyclone Live Tracking: Know Current Location, Speed, Path, Landfall and Latest News Updates

New Delhi, May 06: Hours after formation of Low Pressure area over the Andaman Sea, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the system may intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 8.
"The Low Pressure area over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a Depression by May 7 evening and further into a cyclonic storm by May 8 evening," weather department said.
Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared an innovative weather forecasting method that just involves a coconut instead of technologically-advanced instruments.
The cyclone has been named ‘Asani’ by Sri Lanka. In Sinhala, which is one of the official languages, and the most widely-spoken in the country, ‘Asani’ translates to ‘wrath.’
Cyclone Asani threat: Odisha puts relief-rescue teams in top gear; 18 districts on alert
Odisha government has alerted the collectors of at least 18 districts of the state in view of the possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. Even though the exact path of the possible cyclone is yet to be ascertained by the Indian meteorological department, yet the state government is taking no chance in meeting any eventuality arising out of the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in a letter to the district collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal asked them to prepare in advance to reduce the impact of the possible cyclone.
Stormy affair: Odisha's tryst with 10 Cyclones in 23 years
Odisha has so far encountered 10 cyclones in a span of 23 years and the frequency of such natural disasters is only on the rise, official records of the State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) showed.
"It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards & reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north AndhraOdisha coasts by 10th May," it added
Landfall likely on May 10, says IMD
Taking to Twitter, the weather department said, "The Low Pressure Area over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a Depression by 7th May evening and further into a Cyclonic Storm by 8th May evening."
Low pressure formed over South Andaman sea, to intensify into depression in next 48 hrs: IMD
A low pressure area has been formed over the South Andaman sea on Friday morning which may intensify into a depression, informed the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.
As many as four districts including Khordha and Puri may receive heavy rainfall under impact of Cyclone Asani, this year’s first cyclonic storm, which may reach Odisha coast on May 10.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for coastal districts in Odisha.
However, the intensity of the cyclonic storm will be clear during subsequent 48 hours of low pressure formation.
The possible Cyclone ‘Asani’ over the Bay of Bengal may become a very severe cyclonic storm, indicated IMD GFS model.