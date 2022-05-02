As Shah gets set to visit Karnataka, CM change buzz gets underway

The party feels that it may impact it during the 2023 polls. However many within the BJP have said that a leadership change has been ruled out for now. Further discussions will take place when Union Home Minister, Amit Shah would visit Bengaluru later today.

Bengaluru, May 02: There is a buzz that the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai may be replaced. The buzz around this has been caused owing to the various controversies in the recent past.

The BJP's national organising secretary B L Santhosh had said that the party's leadership has the courage and strength to implement wholesale changes in the state leaderships.

He told Indian Express, " "I am not saying that this will happen everywhere, but the BJP is able to make decisions that cannot even be envisaged by other political parties. Due to the confidence and will in the party, these decisions are possible, and in Gujarat, when the Chief Minister was changed, the entire Cabinet was also changed. This was done with the intent to infuse freshness and not because of any complaints."

Santhosh also said that in politics change is imminent. It is not an easy task to come to power for the second time. Those who are here in attendance know the challenge of winning elections the second time. Anti-incumbency becomes much stronger," Santhosh also said.