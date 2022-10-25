Well, Sunak is being compared to cricketer Ashish Nehra as they share resemblances, many on Twitter used Nehra's picture to congratulate Sunak. Some asked him whether he is Nehra's sibling.

Some on Twitter trended 'Kohinoor', asking him return the largest diamond in the world to India. The 108-carat Kohinoor gem was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 by Maharajah Duleep Singh. It was worn by the Queen Mother on her crown in 1937.

Meanwhile, former chancellor Sunak, who won Tory leadership contest on Monday, is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday.

Besides being the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian heritage, Sunak is also the youngest for around 200 years at 42 years. In his first address as Tory leader soon after the result was declared, Sunak said his priority would be to bring the country together and said he was "humbled and honoured" to get the "greatest privilege" of his life to give back to the country "I owe so much".

"The UK is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," said Sunak from the Conservative Party headquarters near Parliament in London. "We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together; because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren," he said.

\R "I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in day out to deliver for the British people," he said. \R The former finance minister was comfortably in the lead, having secured the public backing.