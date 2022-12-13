As NIA ups the ante against Khalistanis, hypocrisy of countries such as Canada stare you in the face

The agencies in their crackdown have zeroed in on scores of suspects in Europe, Canada and the United States. All these persons are run large criminal networks with the backing of the international desks of Pakistan's ISI.

New Delhi, Dec 13: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is widening its ambit in its crackdown against the pro-Khalistan elements. The NIA has already started getting results with two back-to-back extraditions of two Khalistanis from Malaysia and Australia.

India has been urging nations such as Canada and US to do more when it comes to the problem of Khalistan. India has however not got the desired response so far.

These elements have been driving the revival of the Khalistan movement in Punjab. The agencies have found that these gangs have come up with music videos which speak about the Khalistan movement and how to spread violence. An official explains to OneIndia that the online content is the biggest part of the problem here. The other problem is that ten of the most wanted pro-Khalistan elements are in Canada. These include the likes Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Gurwant Singh Bath, Surinder Singh Virk and Gurjeet Singh Cheema.

The SJF: One of the most problematic outfits for the Indian agencies remains the Sikhs for Justice, headed by terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who is based in the United States. The official cited above says that the SJF runs the biggest propaganda wing for the Khalistan movement.

The SJF repeatedly posts videos instigating the youth and promoting violence. Until several months back, they were very active on Twitter and it is quite surprising how that content was allowed to go, the officer also explains.

The Khalistani elements are also present in Germany, United Kingdom and the United States. In the US apart from Pannun another wanted terrorist who has taken refuge is Harjap Singh Jhapi. In the United Kingdom are Mann Singh Khalsa, Paramjit Singh Pamma and Gursharanvir Singh Wahiwala. The agencies are also on the lookout for Harjot Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Shaminder Singh and Jaswinder Singh Multani who are based Germany.

Further the agencies are also on the lookout Paramjit Singh Baba, Avtar Singh and Gurjinder Singh, who are based in Italy. While Purushotam Singh operates from France, another gangster, Gaurav Patyal is currently in Armenia.

Two-faced approach: India has had an uncomfortable relationship with Canada over the Khalistan issue. In Canada the Khalistan terrorists are have a field day due to the policy of appeasement. The government is trying to keep the very powerful Sikh community happy by shielding these anti-India elements.

A report said that Canada has a secret programme that grants visas to war criminals and terrorists. Citing internal government documents the report aid that Canada has a secret programme that allows certain high-profile foreign nationals who would otherwise be barred from entering Canada due to national security concerns. A review of the annual reports submitted to the Parliament by the IRCC which speak about the policy suggested that 3,000 such visas were issued between 2010 and 2017.

Canada continues to harbour these Khalistanis despite a 2018 report on terrorism listing Sikh extremists as of of the five terror threats to the country. India has repeatedly told Canada to stop the so-called Khalistan Referendums.

US and UK: India has provided ample evidence to show links between the US-based Khalistan groups and the terrorists operating in India. The response has not been up to the mark despite a 2021 report titled Pakistan's Destabilisation Playbook: Khalistani Activism Within the US.

The report speaks about the rise in the Khalistan-related-anti India activities within the US. It also makes it clear that the funding is from Pakistan. The kind of money that these groups get is evident from the fact when the SJF announced that it was dedicating $1 million to its Raise Kesari and Block Modi Tiranga campaign campaign. The SJF also directed the pro-khalistan elements to carry out this campaign in Delhi and also target the National Capital.

In the UK one got to witness the 'free Jaggi now,' campaign. The campaign was announced in Manchester and London. There has been a world-wide campaign to free terrorist Jaggi John who is lodged in Tihar jail, Delhi. A citizen of the UK, he was arrested by the Punjab police in November 2017 in Jalandhar under the provision of the Arms Act.

Australia on the other hand have been loud when it comes to tackling the problem. The government there treats the issue on top priority as they are aware of the kind of problem it could cause.

Pakistan is without a doubt the biggest problem here. When terrorism was wiped out in Punjab, it moved all the top Khalsitani terrorists to Pakistan and harboured them. Over the years, it moved some abroad and nurtured new ones too. It has very often been reported that the ISI personally escort Khalistanis and provide safe movement to them at the borders.